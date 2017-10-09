Numeric Investors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Numeric Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 14,578.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,293 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,442,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,120,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,034,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 2,784 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,396,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,580,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) opened at 129.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.74.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

