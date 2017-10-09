Numeric Investors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)

Numeric Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Forward Air Corporation worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air Corporation alerts:

In other Forward Air Corporation news, insider Michael P. Mclean sold 4,984 shares of Forward Air Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $273,222.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,642.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Mclean sold 15,718 shares of Forward Air Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $802,403.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock worth $1,205,367. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air Corporation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) opened at 58.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.12. Forward Air Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.98 million. Forward Air Corporation had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Corporation will post $2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/numeric-investors-llc-has-1-55-million-stake-in-forward-air-corporation-fwrd.html.

Forward Air Corporation Profile

Forward Air Corporation is a freight and logistics company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. The Company’s segments include Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal and Pool Distribution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.