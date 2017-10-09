NRF Holdco (NRF) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about NRF Holdco (NYSE:NRF) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NRF Holdco earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3796610098924 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NRF Holdco (NYSE NRF) opened at 16.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. NRF Holdco has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

About NRF Holdco

NRF Holdco LLC. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments).

