NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Shares Down 1.8%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.38. 346,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,000,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub lowered NovoCure Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of NovoCure Limited in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho began coverage on NovoCure Limited in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

The firm’s market capitalization is $1.64 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.20 million. NovoCure Limited had a negative net margin of 75.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post ($0.77) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 7,383 shares of NovoCure Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $147,290.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 81,055 shares of company stock worth $1,768,848 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NovoCure Limited by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in NovoCure Limited by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NovoCure Limited by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 157,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

