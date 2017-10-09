Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Receives News Impact Score of 0.14

Media coverage about Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novo Nordisk A/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0078677175093 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE NVO) opened at 49.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Receives News Impact Score of 0.14” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/novo-nordisk-as-nvo-receives-news-impact-score-of-0-14.html.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.