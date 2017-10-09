NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) Stake Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of NorthWestern Corporation worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 10,516.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,214,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,893,000 after buying an additional 9,127,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,937,000 after buying an additional 158,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,705,000 after buying an additional 69,473 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,501,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,615,000 after buying an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,323,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. BidaskClub upgraded NorthWestern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Williams Capital lowered NorthWestern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NorthWestern Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE NWE) opened at 57.37 on Monday. NorthWestern Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.36.

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.15). NorthWestern Corporation had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Corporation will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. NorthWestern Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $219,119.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

