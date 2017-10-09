Northland Securities Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Edenville Energy PLC (EDL)

Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Edenville Energy PLC in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL) opened at 0.65 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 7.19 million. Edenville Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.38 and a 12-month high of GBX 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.75.

About Edenville Energy PLC

Edenville Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the exploration and development of energy commodities, primarily coal and uranium in Africa. The Company’s segments include Coal, Uranium and Other. Its initial work consists of a desk-top review involving the collection, collation and re-interpretation of all available historical data, supplemented by regional-scale geological reconnaissance mapping and sampling.

