Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust Corporation were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,385,789,000 after purchasing an additional 363,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,318,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,697,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,414,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,206,806,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,370,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,332 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation by 30.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,553,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,121,000 after purchasing an additional 592,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust Corporation news, Chairman Frederick H. Waddell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clair Joyce St sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $1,233,866.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,094 shares of company stock worth $15,021,309. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ NTRS) traded down 0.60% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.71. 143,545 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,834% compared to the typical daily volume of 970 call options.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Northern Trust Corporation had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Northern Trust Corporation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust Corporation from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

Northern Trust Corporation Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

