Northern Trust Corp Has $48.87 Million Stake in Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,891,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Discovery Communications worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS AG raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.07.

Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at 21.41 on Monday. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Paul J. Guagliardo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,243,300. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

