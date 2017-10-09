Northern Trust Corp Acquires 24,403 Shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.41% of Korn/Ferry International worth $47,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 81,030.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,954,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,389,000 after acquiring an additional 260,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 27.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,234,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,336,000 after acquiring an additional 913,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 143,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $677,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,517,796.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 58,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $2,024,581.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,598.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,941. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) opened at 39.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.40. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.91 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

