Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3,039.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,551,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928,598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 936.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,378,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $602,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 17.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $772,007,000 after purchasing an additional 925,496 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $92,710,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $475,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) opened at 130.46 on Monday. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.95 and a 1-year high of $133.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Norfolk Souther Corporation Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

