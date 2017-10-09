Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,959,010 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.23% of Nordson Corporation worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Nordson Corporation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nordson Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nordson Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nordson Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Gabelli upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nordson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ NDSN) opened at 121.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $589.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.20 million. Nordson Corporation had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $590,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

