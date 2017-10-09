Nordea Investment Management AB Has $805,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) opened at 34.08 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.28%.

Conagra Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $200,848.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

