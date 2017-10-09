Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.89.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ XRAY) opened at 58.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.53 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.43 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

