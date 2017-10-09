NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Continues to Hold Position in Altria Group (MO)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan continued to hold its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Altria Group makes up about 0.9% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,590,842.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group (NYSE MO) opened at 62.55 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Vetr lowered Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS AG lowered their price target on Altria Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

