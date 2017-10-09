NiSource, Inc (NI) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of NiSource worth $33,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE NI) traded up 0.51% on Monday, hitting $25.85. 66,518 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.37. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.95 million. NiSource had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “NiSource, Inc (NI) Stake Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/nisource-inc-ni-stake-decreased-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.