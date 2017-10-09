Nike, Inc. (NKE) Now Covered by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Nike from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Vetr raised Nike from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.09 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen and Company set a $54.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nike’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,630,983.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,706.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $855,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,117 shares of company stock worth $9,409,321. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 4,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 14,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

