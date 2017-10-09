Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Holdings Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE NWL) opened at 43.90 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post $3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Newell Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $256.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $218,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 609,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,571,398.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Cowen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,698.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $309,715 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

