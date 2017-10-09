New York Times Company (The) (NYT) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times Company (The) (NYSE:NYT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of New York Times Company (The) worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 12.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 384.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 17.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of New York Times Company (The) by 93.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays PLC increased their target price on New York Times Company (The) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of New York Times Company (NYT) opened at 19.65 on Monday. New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40.

New York Times Company (The) (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.07 million. New York Times Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.12%. New York Times Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Times Company will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. New York Times Company (The)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 521,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $10,049,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,932,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Follo sold 138,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,620,914.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,841.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company (The) Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

