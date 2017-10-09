New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Liberty Interactive Corporation (LVNTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Liberty Interactive Corporation worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) opened at 59.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $62.41.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). Liberty Interactive Corporation had a net margin of 653.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Interactive Corporation will post $5.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 201,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $4,745,549.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 273,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $6,402,521.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,742,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,488 shares of company stock worth $11,204,298 over the last 90 days.

LVNTA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Interactive Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

