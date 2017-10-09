New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 87.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 18.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) opened at 57.39 on Monday. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.86 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

