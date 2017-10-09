New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 99,701 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.45% of Golar LNG Limited worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG Limited by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Golar LNG Limited by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG Limited by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 693,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golar LNG Limited by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,435 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Golar LNG Limited by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 458,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 65,256 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG Limited alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-cuts-stake-in-golar-lng-limited-glng.html.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ GLNG) opened at 22.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $29.18. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.21 billion.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.11). Golar LNG Limited had a negative net margin of 179.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post ($1.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th.

Golar LNG Limited Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.