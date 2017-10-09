New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Residential Investment Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8431004815875 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) opened at 17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. New Residential Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 55.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. New Residential Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment Corp. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

New Residential Investment Corp. Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

