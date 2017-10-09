New Home Company Inc. (The) (NWHM) Insider Sells $23,700.60 in Stock

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) insider Joseph David Davis sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $23,700.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph David Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Joseph David Davis sold 3,304 shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $38,161.20.

Shares of New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) opened at 11.53 on Monday. New Home Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $240.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

New Home Company Inc. (The) (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. New Home Company Inc. (The) had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Home Company Inc. will post $0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 636,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,022,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 84,754 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Home Company Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th.

New Home Company Inc. (The) Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company focuses on the design, construction and sale of consumer-driven homes in various metropolitan areas within certain markets in California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento and the greater Phoenix area.

