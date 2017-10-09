Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research note on Friday, September 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nevro Corp. in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Northland Securities set a $96.00 price objective on Nevro Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro Corp. from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro Corp. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) opened at 92.20 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $102.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company’s market cap is $2.71 billion.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Nevro Corp. had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post ($1.16) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $576,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 25,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $2,081,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,907 shares of company stock worth $24,202,565 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. by 118.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nevro Corp. by 412.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro Corp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

