Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.28

News articles about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neurocrine Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4124293181796 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 62.44 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $5.51 billion. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $63.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.45) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In related news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $422,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,580 shares of company stock worth $7,440,850. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

