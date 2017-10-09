NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.82 Million

Brokerages expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce sales of $350.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.82 million and the highest is $353.82 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $338.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $350.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion per share. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR Inc. alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/netgear-inc-ntgr-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-350-82-million.html.

In related news, SVP David John Henry sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,927 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 38,710.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,142,000 after purchasing an additional 69,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,764,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NETGEAR by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,720,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,165,000 after purchasing an additional 429,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,105,000 after purchasing an additional 311,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR (NTGR) opened at 49.70 on Monday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.53.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.