Netflix, Inc. to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Friday. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 198.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.90 and a beta of 1.09. Netflix has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $198.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 5.6% during the second quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,361.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total transaction of $20,598,852.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at $20,598,852.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 12,768 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $2,264,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,115.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,067 shares of company stock valued at $56,923,386. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

