Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Boosted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Netflix by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $175,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 12,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $2,264,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,115.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,067 shares of company stock worth $56,923,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 197.85 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $199.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 240.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

