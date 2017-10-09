Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Director Sells $175,182.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $175,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 198.02 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $198.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,633,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,531,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3,478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,041,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,014,000 after buying an additional 1,984,404 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,784,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,208,891,000 after buying an additional 1,814,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,161,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,014,680,000 after buying an additional 921,283 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 22,622.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 814,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,708,000 after buying an additional 811,007 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

