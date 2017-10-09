NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 52,209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,591 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 232,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 101,896 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 38,649 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NetApp by 1,111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 369,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 781.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,339,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,750,000 after buying an additional 2,960,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) opened at 44.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.26. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other NetApp news, Director Richard P. Wallace sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,480,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,465.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $85,778.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.12.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

