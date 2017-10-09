Needham & Company LLC Trims NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Target Price to $8.00

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

NPTN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) traded down 0.706% on Monday, reaching $4.925. 1,061,432 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $214.92 million. NeoPhotonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. NeoPhotonics Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corporation will post ($0.75) EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics Corporation news, SVP Benjamin Lee Sitler sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $281,896.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,787.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 15.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,265,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 307,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 13.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics Corporation

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

