Nationwide Fund Advisors Trims Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of ADTRAN worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 18.5% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 160,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADTRAN by 46.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 204.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 278,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 187,250 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ ADTN) opened at 24.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.75. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

In related news, SVP Michael Foliano sold 24,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $570,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADTRAN, Inc (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world.

