Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 21,482 Shares of HNI Corporation (HNI)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its holdings in shares of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of HNI Corporation worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI Corporation by 7.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Corporation by 102.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Corporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Corporation by 52.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNI Corporation (HNI) opened at 41.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. HNI Corporation has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.46.

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. HNI Corporation had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $453,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,108.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of HNI Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of HNI Corporation to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS AG raised shares of HNI Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

HNI Corporation Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

