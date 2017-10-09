Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $3,825,000 Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX)

Nationwide Fund Advisors held its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,236 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2,917.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,591,062 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 49.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,511,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,726,000 after purchasing an additional 716,433 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 27,294,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,691,000 after purchasing an additional 709,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 44.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,570,000 after purchasing an additional 692,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) opened at 26.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

In related news, CEO James R. Murdoch sold 111,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $3,121,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,553.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Devoe sold 30,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $844,473.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,672.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

