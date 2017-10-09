Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $3.96 Million Stake in Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of Plantronics worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLT. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 85.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 17.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 119.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Plantronics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities set a $57.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) opened at 44.57 on Monday. Plantronics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Plantronics had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post $2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

