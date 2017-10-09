National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4,550.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,005,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 742,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,740,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,227,000 after acquiring an additional 575,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,204,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,778,000 after acquiring an additional 222,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 140,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas Company alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/national-fuel-gas-company-nfg-shares-sold-by-voya-investment-management-llc.html.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) opened at 57.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.95. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $61.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.