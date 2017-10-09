National Bank Financial Boosts Theratechnologies Inc (TH) Price Target to C$9.75

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Theratechnologies (TSE TH) opened at 7.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock’s market cap is $584.90 million.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company addresses medical needs to promote healthy living among human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) patients. Its products include EGRIFTA and Ibalizumab. EGRIFTA (tesamorelin for injection) refers to tesamorelin and it is indicated for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV infected patients with lipodystrophy.

