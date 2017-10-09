Nasdaq Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,127 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,667% compared to the typical daily volume of 573 put options.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ NDAQ) opened at 73.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $78.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $89,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $231,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock worth $2,788,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 300,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $74.00 target price on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $76.00 target price on Nasdaq and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

