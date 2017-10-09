Mylan N.V.’s (MYL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mylan N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.99.
Mylan N.V. (MYL) opened at 38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Mylan N.V. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $45.87.
Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.51%. Mylan N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan N.V. will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Waldron LP bought a new position in shares of Mylan N.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 13.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,179,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 142,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 822,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan N.V.
Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.
