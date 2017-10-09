Mylan N.V.’s (MYL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mylan N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan N.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.99.

Get Mylan N.V. alerts:

Mylan N.V. (MYL) opened at 38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Mylan N.V. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.51%. Mylan N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mylan N.V. will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mylan N.V.’s (MYL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at J P Morgan Chase & Co” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/mylan-n-v-s-myl-overweight-rating-reiterated-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Waldron LP bought a new position in shares of Mylan N.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 13.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,179,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after purchasing an additional 142,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mylan N.V. by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 822,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan N.V.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.