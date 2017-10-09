Mylan N.V. (MYL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

MYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mylan N.V. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $41.00 target price on Mylan N.V. and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan N.V. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mylan N.V. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.99.

Mylan N.V. (MYL) opened at 38.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.30. Mylan N.V. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Mylan N.V. had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mylan N.V. will post $4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Mylan N.V. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in Mylan N.V. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Mylan N.V. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Mylan N.V. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan N.V. Company Profile

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

