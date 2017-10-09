Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.25.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) opened at 194.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.48 and a 52 week high of $196.77.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.73 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 22.99%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. The Company operates in three segments, which represent its principal distribution channels: Institutional, Mutual Fund and High Net Worth. The equity method investments in the Institutional distribution channel are made in relationships with public and private client entities, including foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and retirement plans for corporations and municipalities.

