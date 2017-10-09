Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 48.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth $664,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) opened at 19.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.06. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc is the holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (WaterStone Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Company operates in two segments: community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services. Its consumer products include loan products, deposit products, and personal investment services.

