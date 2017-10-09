Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) opened at 13.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.52 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 140.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.55%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

