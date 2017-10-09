M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Citigroup Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of M&T Bank Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of M&T Bank Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Instinet lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank Corporation from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank Corporation from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.21.

Get M&T Bank Corporation alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) traded down 0.21% during trading on Monday, hitting $161.74. 36,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. M&T Bank Corporation had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post $9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/mt-bank-corporation-mtb-price-target-raised-to-170-00-at-citigroup-inc.html.

In other M&T Bank Corporation news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 8,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $1,463,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,696.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $196,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,862.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,055 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $2,684,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank Corporation

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.