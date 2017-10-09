M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,952 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) opened at 36.45 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 141.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

