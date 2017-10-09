M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN in the second quarter worth $79,129,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 81.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,628,000 after purchasing an additional 568,945 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN in the second quarter worth $11,583,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,500,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,955,000 after purchasing an additional 266,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 141.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 212,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ) opened at 28.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/mt-bank-corp-reduces-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-capital-xvi-jp-morgan-alerian-mlp-etn-amj.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.