M&T Bank Corp Has $414,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Tractor Supply by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) opened at 61.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

