M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in 3M Company (MMM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,844,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,309,651,000 after buying an additional 300,345 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,148,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,358,000 after purchasing an additional 852,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,796,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,998,000 after purchasing an additional 92,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M Company (NYSE MMM) traded up 0.035% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.595. The stock had a trading volume of 453,710 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.27. 3M Company has a one year low of $163.85 and a one year high of $217.61. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.706 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In other 3M news, insider Paul A. Keel sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $1,023,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total transaction of $295,110.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on 3M from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.65.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

