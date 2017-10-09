M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,255 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,086,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,959,000 after purchasing an additional 236,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,921,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,696,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,607,000 after purchasing an additional 101,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,728,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,794 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.50 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/09/mr-capital-management-inc-has-3-05-million-position-in-henry-schein-inc-hsic.html.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Paul Rose sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $366,756.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,750.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded down 1.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.07. 441,139 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.